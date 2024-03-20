Melissa Peterman Reuniting With Reba McEntire for New NBC Pilot

Reba McEntire's new NBC pilot is shaping up to be a Reba reunion. According to Deadline, Melissa Peterman has joined the yet-unnamed comedy pilot along with Blue Beetle star Belissa Escobedo. For Peterman, it means teaming up with McEntire again as Peterman co-starred in McEntire's previous series, Reba, which ran from 2001 to 20017.

The pilot for the new series will follow McEntire's Bobbie who inherits her father's restaurant and discovers, much to her chagrin, that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she previously did not know she had. Peterman is set to play Gabby, a bartender who has worked at the establishment for years and is described as needy and dramatic and someone who would have lived to have been Bobbie's sister. Escobedo will play Bobbie's sister Isabella, who is described as an enthusiastic 20-something with a psychology background who enjoys analyzing people and is excited to work at the restaurant, having ideas about how to bring it to life.

The Reba Pilot Also Added Yellowstone and Young Sheldon Actors Recently

In addition to Peterman and Escobedo, it was recently announced that Tokala Black Elk (Yellowstone), Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) and Pablo Castelblanco (Alaska Daily) have joined the cast of Reba McEntire's upcoming, as-yet-untitled NBC sitcom. All three new additions will be tavern employees: Tokala will play Takoda, "a waiter at the tavern with serious handyman skills and probably the kindest person you've ever met." Linn will play Emmett, a cook at the tavern and "a man of few words," and Castelblanco will play Steve, the accountant for the tavern who does his work at the bar, has OCD, and doesn't like change.

Is This a Reba Reboot?

Based on what we know about this unnamed pilot, the new comedy isn't exactly a Reba reboot — but it does see McEntire reuniting with more than just Peterman. Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, and Mindy Schultheis — all executive producers on Reba — are part of this new series as well.

What do you think about this latest update on Reba McEntire's sitcom pilot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.