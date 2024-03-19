Reba McEntire's NBC Pilot Adds Yellowstone, Young Sheldon Actors

Tokala Black Elk (Yellowstone), Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) and Pablo Castelblanco (Alaska Daily) have joined the cast of Reba McEntire's upcoming, as-yet-untitled NBC sitcom. The series will center on a family-owned restaurant/tavern, where McEntire's character becomes the new owner and has to grapple with a cast of larger-than-life characters. All three new additions will be tavern employees: Tokala will play Takoda, "a waiter at the tavern with serious handyman skills and probably the kindest person you've ever met." Linn will play Emmett, a cook at the tavern and "a man of few words," and Castelblanco will play Steve, the accountant for the tavern who does his work at the bar, has OCD, and doesn't like change.

Those character descriptions all come from the show's official synopsis at Deadline, where the casting was announced. It further states, "The pilot follows Bobbie (McEntire) who inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had."

Belissa Escobedo will star as the half-sister in question, and Melissa Peterman will play a bartender at the tavern, who apparently will have a fascination with Bobbie and wishes she was part of the family.

In addition to being an award-winning musician that helped define country music in the 1990s, McEntire also appeared in the cult classic Tremors, and stole the hearts of sitcom fans with the The WB's long-running comedy series, Reba. She will be reteaming with some of the writers and producers behind Reba (and her 2012 series Malibu Country) for the new show.

Tokala, best known for a part in Yellowstone, will appear soon in Peter Berg's American Primeval limited series for Netflix, where he will star opposite Taylor Kitsch. Linn is wrapping up the final season of Young Sheldon and is one of the first members of that cast to lock down his next gig. Castelblanco, best known for Netflix's Dear White People and Fox's Scream Queens, recently appeared opposite Hilary Swank in Alaska Daily.