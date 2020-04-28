Michael Rosenbaum Opens Up About Inside of You Podcast

✖

A lot of actors have started their own podcasts over the years, sharing their conversations with peers and famous friends online for fans to enjoy. None of these podcasts, however, are doing things quite like Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum. The actor, who played Lex Luthor on the Superman origin series, is aiming to get his guests to talk about more than just their experiences on set or upcoming projects. Those are sometimes topics on his show, Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, but they're far from the core conversation. Rosenbaum's show deals with difficult topics like mental health, in the hopes that fans will see that the people they watch on TV go through a lot of the same things.

On a recent episode of Talking Shop, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page, Rosenbaum sat down with ComicBook.com to chat about Inside of You, and what makes it more than just your average podcast.

"I've been in the industry for 20 years so I feel like I've met a lot of people, I have these relationships and when you go to a convention, a Comic-Con, or when you do a movie, or when you do a show; you get to talk to people you've seen them twenty times at a convention," Rosenbaum began. "There's definitely mostly friends but now people like I met Stephen [Amell] actually in passing at a hockey game seven years ago, and now he's a big fan of the show and listens and he tells all his followers to listen and boy, I wish 5% of them would actually listen to him, because he has a big following. But what I love about the show is that it's just, it's vulnerable, it's real, it's celebrities opening up talking about anxiety, things that I deal with and depression all these other things. And it's just really rewarding for me, it's therapy for me and I believe the guest. And also the people listening I think. I go to conventions or I'm on the street people are like, 'Oh my god that meant so much to me it helped me so much because I suffer from anxiety.'

"So I love hearing that stuff that it helps people and the guests, like we had Bob Odenkirk and Odenkirk tested me for a movie years ago and I had his email and I was like, 'Hey dude, I almost did a movie with you and blah blah blah,' he never does a podcast but he came on so now you can watch the Bob Odenkirk podcast which is amazing. You can watch on YouTube or listen and it's just a blast I love it, I hope more people listen because I really believe when they do, they'll like it. Sometimes it's hard to get the one person to just fine, I'll listen, but when they listen to their favorite guest, and then they're usually hooked and then they'll start listening to others. And then it doesn't matter who they're listening to."

Rosenbaum mentioned speaking with Stephen Amell, the longtime star of The CW's now-concluded Arrow, who contributed to one of the most talked-about episodes of Inside of You. During his chat with Rosenbaum earlier this year, Amell experienced a panic attack and left in the middle of the interview. Amell later returned to finish his interview and speak about his mental health, which Rosenbaum says is essentially the point of the show.

"Well, what happened was he had a panic attack, which you'll hear on the podcast," Rosenbuam explained. "And then I said, 'Hey man, you want me to erase this?' He goes, 'Let me listen to the raw footage.' And he listened to it and then he goes, 'I think this is really good for your podcast and really good for the world, more importantly. Keep it, I wanna come and finish the interview.' And so he finishes the interview. It went viral and that's the thing, hopefully when you guys listen to it, you'll be like wow this was great, hopefully you'll listen to every episode 'cause I think people will get something out of every podcast, because I do. I get something from every guest, no matter if I know them or not."

You can listen to every episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum here.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.