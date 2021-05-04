The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Showrunner Wants Charlie to Return in Season 2

✖

The latest episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers finally reunited coach Gordon Bombay with several of his former players. The original plan was to have all of the now-grown-up kids from the Mighty Ducks movies to take part in the episode, but the pandemic kept that from happening. Between coronavirus protocols and a brand new baby, the most famous Mighty Duck wasn't able to appear, but the creator behind the franchise is hoping to get him back on the ice if Disney+ renews Game Changers for a second season.

Charlie Conway, played by Joshua Jackson, was the "main" Duck in the original film, and he had an important bond with Bombay. Their relationship was pivotal to the movie trilogy from the '90s, and fans have been wondering what happened over the years that has kept Charlie from being in Bombay's life in the present day. We asked Mighty Ducks writer and Game Changers showrunner Steven Brill about Charlie's place in the story, and he revealed that there are certainly plans in place to tell the tale.

"Yeah. I know the story. We know the story. You just never know, is Josh Jackson going to be able to show up next year if we write it? I hope," Brill told us. "I'd do anything to work with him again. But the character, yeah, we didn't get to explore it deeply in this season, but, I think, as and if we go on, for sure, I want to explore what happened with him and Gordon and with his mom, and does Gordon Bombay have a child? Do we even know that answer? And what happened to his law degree? And all these different questions that we want to get to."

Being able to tell the story of Charlie and Bombay will all hinge on Disney+ renewing The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for another season. If the show comes back, and schedules line up, we will almost certainly see more of the original Ducks on the show.

"But we will, we'll have everyone," said Brill "Everyone's going to come back next year if we get another season."

What do you think happened between Bombay and Charlie over the years? Do you want to see Josh Jackson return for an episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers are released on Disney+ every Friday.