Mighty Ducks Showrunner Explains Why Joshua Jackson's Charlie Wasn't in the Reunion Episode

Though for the most The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers series has been a reboot of the concept, this week's all-new episode brought the reunion many fans were likely hoping to see. The episode delivers a celebration of Ducks history as Emilio Estevez' Coach Bombay shared the screen once again with some of the characters from the first two films in the series including Fulton (Elden Henson), Averman (Matt Doherty), Guy (Garette Ratliff Henson), Connie (Marguerite Moreau), Adam Banks (Vincent LaRusso), and Ken (Justin Wong). Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, series co-creator Steven Brill walked us through the prospect of bringing back these characters.

"To be honest, I wanted, every single one of them was my mandate," Brill said. "I wanted the entire team back. That was what we talked about in the writer's room... Wveryone who was there at the very end in Ducks three, that would have been my dream. Really, and we probably would have done it had we not had the COVID crisis, and we weren't able, literally, not able to travel everybody that we wanted, and believe it or not, everybody who did show had the quarantine for two weeks in a hotel room to do that episode. And that's asking a lot of these now 40 year olds to come up and two weeks for... It was a good script and they did get to do a lot actually, it wasn't a cameo."

He continued, addressing one actor that wasn't present: "But still like Aaron Lohr is a counselor at a center for....ge's a crisis counselor, he couldn't leave his job for two weeks, as much as he wanted to. We did write for everybody, and then situations that sort of bring the number down, Justin Wong was living in Vancouver, which was nice. Josh and Keenan, Keenan was on SNL, Josh just had a baby, literally, that... Josh Jackson, so it sort of became who we saw with... I wish we could have had a few more people up though, but we really couldn't, unfortunately. But we will, we'll have everyone. Everyone's going to come back next year if we get another season."

Brill spoke further about this prospect of other characters returning in a proposed second season, saying:

"We know the story, but it's funny with... You just never know, is Josh Jackson going to be able to show up next year if we write it? I hope...I mean, I'd do anything to work with him again. But the character, yeah, we didn't get to explore it deeply in this season, but I mean, I think, as and if we go on, for sure, I want to explore what happened with him and Gordon and with his mom, and does Gordon Bombay have a child? Do we even know that answer? And what happened to his law degree? And all these different questions that we want to get to."

You can find the reunited cast of Mighty Ducks in the new episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

