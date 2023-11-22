Fan-Favorite TBS Comedy Cancelled After Four Seasons

Sadly, Miracle Workers has come to an end. The only live-action comedy at TBS wrapped up its fourth season in August, and it now appears that it won't be getting a fifth. This may come as a surprise to some, given the star power of the series. Miracle Workers, which went to different time periods with each season, starred Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Steve Buscemi.

According to TVLine, TBS has opted to cancel Miracle Workers after the release of its fourth season, which ended on August 28th. The most recent season was titled Miracle Workers: End Times, and focused on a post-apocalyptic world. The very first season saw Buscemi play God and Radcliffe portray an angel working for him. Miracle Workers also explored the Dark Ages and the Oregon Trail.

The series also starred Jon Bass, Quinta Brunson, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Loeb, and Paul F. Tompkins.

Miracle Workers: End Times

The fourth and final season of Miracle Workers saw Radcliffe and Viswanathan play a couple trying to figure things out in the middle of an apocalyptic world. Earlier this year, ahead of the season's debut, they spoke to ComicBook.com about the new story.

"I think when [showrunner] Robert [Padnick] pitched the idea of it being, of using the whole thing as the this ... the questions, people are always asking themselves, 'Should we have a kid? Is it a bad time?' And then the idea of asking yourself those questions as a nuclear holocaust has happened already and you're still kind of having those debates," Radcliffe recalled of what excited him about the new season. "There's something about that that says human beings are both really stupid but also really wonderful."

He continued, "And I feel like the idea of that, I was just really taken with the chance to play around in ... I think we had all, between Season 3 and 4, there's only so many jokes about the past is bad that you can make. So I think we'd all hoped we would end up in a futuristic world of some kind. And I'm very happy that they went so dystopian with it."

"I remember, because I was nervous about, in the script, she's so scary and this menacing warlord," Viswanathan said when asked about her reaction to her costume. "And I was like, 'How are we going to do that?' But as soon as I saw the costume and worked closely with the makeup artist and the hair, it all made sense and did so much of that work and was so exciting to get to wear the spikes. But that was pretty much all them. They were geniuses."

The first three seasons of Miracle Workers are currently streaming on Max.