Marvel's Silk: Spider Society Series Reportedly on Hold at Amazon

It might be a little while longer until Silk: Spider Society can swing onto our television screens. On Tuesday, a report from The Ankler claimed that Amazon Studios is being threatened with a lawsuit, after the studio continued to put shows "on ice" following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike earlier this fall. According to their reporting, Silk: Spider Society remains one of several shows that the studio — which makes shows for Prime Video, MGM+ and other platforms — has continued to suspend work on.

Prior to this, the most recent update around Spider Society actually arrived in the midst of the WGA strike earlier this year, with a report from TVLine suggesting that the live-action series was definitely still in the works. The Walking Dead's Angela Kang is set to write, produce, and showrun Silk: Spider Society, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Phil Lord and Chris Miller also attached. No casting details have been made public, and the series does not currently have a release date.

What Will Silk: Spider Society Be About?

According to previous cast listings, the Silk: Spider Society series would follow fan-favorite Marvel Comics character Cindy Moon, who has previously been described in casting descriptions for the series as a Korean-American between 19 and 29 years old who is a kid from Queens who is on her own for the first time. Although she's a total beginner in law enforcement and fighting crime, she is said to love the feeling of beating up criminals to let her frustrations out, and has an affinity for '80s and '90s pop culture. She also struggles with her identity and heritage, but she tries to focus on her family, friends, and relationships.

"It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular. I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on Silk. She's just brilliant and a total pro," A,azon's Katherine Pope revealed in an interview earlier this year. "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman and Sanford Panitch, and the motion picture group, to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level."

What Spider-Man TV Shows Is Sony Making?

Lord and Miller are set to produce Silk: Spider Society part of their overall deal to develop Spider-Man-themed TV shows for Sony, which also includes a Spider-Man Noir series.

"We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio," Lord and Miller said in a statement when that deal was first announced. "Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding Silk: Spider Society? Do you hope the series comes to fruition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!