WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.

"I mean, when we wrote it, it wasn't based on [the viral Wolverine comments]. But it's funny how when you cast someone like Dan, these things take on like a little bit of a new context," Appel explained. Radcliffe added, "With the Wolverine thing, it's just something that I mistakenly like... I'll be very honest and just be like, 'That's not a thing and that's not happening.' And then every so often, I'll be bored of answering like that and I'll be like, 'Ha, come in and get me Marvel!' And like, that was the dumb thing to say. Why do I ever say that? So, and then it sort of resurfaces for a bit but, yeah, it's not something that I'm like... I'm not annoyed by it in the way that Al is annoyed by it in the movie, like at all. I don't flip my lid every time."

When Is Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Coming To Roku?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story begins streaming on The Roku Channel on November 4th. Radcliffe has previously it was one of the best times he's ever had on a movie set.

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Radcliffe previously told GMA about playing Yankovic. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it. He's the best. I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

