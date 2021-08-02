Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix

One of the most popular Netflix shows around the globe is coming to an end this year. Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel, has been a smash hit for the streaming service for the last few years, but all good things must come to an end at some point. The fifth installment of Money Heist will be its last, arriving in two parts over the next few months. Part 1 of Season 5 is set to debut in September, followed by Part 2 in December.

Ahead of the final season premiere in September, Netflix has finally unveiled the official trailer for Money Heist's fifth installment. The footage teases the darkest and most dangerous part of the mission yet, and you can check it out in the video at the top of the page!

"When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself," said series creator Alex Pina. "We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

Here's the official synopsis for the final season of Money Heist:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

Money Heist Season 5: Part 1 arrives on Netflix on September 3rd.