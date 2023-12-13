Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 Reveals First Trailer

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 is now out – watch it below!

In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl's Super Hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as 13-year-old genius Lunella/Moon Girl. She is joined in by Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Libe Barer as best friend and social media manager Casey; mother Adria Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mother Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's father James Jr.; Alfre Woodard as grandmother Mimi, and Gary Anthony Williams as grandfather Pops. Cobie Smulders has appeared as her MCU character Maria Hill, while Edward James Olmos is set to join Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 as Molecule Man. Grammy Award-winner Raphael Saadiq serves as executive music producer, Laurence Fishburne appears in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as The Beyonder. Fishburne also executive produces the series alongside Helen Sugland's Cinema Productions and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter.

"I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder," Fishburne said in a previous interview. "We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

The first season of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur turned out to be a dark horse hit with kids and Marvel fans alike, making a Season 2 renewal an easy thing to greenlight. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur seem like an unlikely pair of Marvel characters to get their own series – but the collision of urban and sci-fi themes – plus the cute central partnership – made it a distinct piece of superhero content – which is saying something, given how crowded the animation genre is.

As you can see in the trailer, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur won't be shying away from the current Multiverse storyline that unfolding in the MCU.