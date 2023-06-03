Edward James Olmos Joining Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 as Powerful Marvel Villain

After a stellar debut season, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is set to return for season 2, and now the show has revealed a very special guest star. Academy Award-nominee Edward James Olmos will be joining the show in a guest-starring role as the main villain, and that villain is none other than Molecule Man. Olmos' Molecule Man will make his debut in the season 2 premiere, and you can see the character's new design in the image below. There's no official date for season 2 yet, but if you haven't experienced the show, you absolutely should, and you can check out our full review right here.

Molecule Man has faced off with The Beyonder in the comics, and that will be the case once again in season 2 of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. In fact, that confrontation is what led to casting Olmos in the role. The creative team behind the show wanted to cast an actor whose voice was powerful enough to face off with Laurence Fishburne's The Beyonder, and Olmos fit that to a tee.

(Photo: Disney)

In addition to starring in the show as The Beyonder, Fishburne executive produces the series alongside Helen Sugland's Cinema Productions and Emmy Award winner Steve Loter. Fishburne has been fully behind the show and couldn't be more thrilled to see fans embracing Lunella Lafayette and Devil Dinosaur.

"I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder," Fishburne said in a statement to EW. "We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

The series stars Diamond White (Lunella), Libe Barer (Casey), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), Jermaine Fowler (James Jr.), Sasheer Zamata (Adria), Alfre Woodard (Mimi), Gary Anthony Williams (Pops) and Fishburne (Beyonder). Grammy Award-winner Raphael Saadiq is the executive music producer, and as of now, it seems everyone is returning for season 2.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is available to stream on Disney+ now, and we'll let you know when the official season 2 release date is revealed.

