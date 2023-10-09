Moon Knight Director Wanted Surprising Avenger to Appear

Moon Knight is arguably Marvel's most separated property yet, with the Oscar Isaac-starring series completely standing on itself with no appearances from other Marvel characters or plot threads. Though Marc Spector (Isaac) didn't get the help of the Avengers, Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab says he was hoping he'd be able to get the Hulk into the show.

"For me, I was very curious to know what would happen, I would like to bring Hulk to the equation. why? Because Hulk has two personalities. And Moon Knight has two personalities," Diab said in a recent interview with Arabic Marvel (with translation provided by Cosmic Circus). "Imagine that both of them can be friends and cause confusion – you're friends with this one and not liked by the other. The complicated relationship and who can be friends with whom among the four."

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) isn't the only character Diab would have liked to see in the series. The filmmaker says he would have liked to see Spector go toe-to-toe with Erik Killmonger and Thanos as well.

"I really like Kilmonger, and I like Thanos because I love gray characters. I don't like black and white. I love characters with depth. I tried my best with this character (Arthur Harrow), and by the way, this character is completely invented. Marvel likes to create a character, and then we give them a name," he added. "There's a character named Arthur Harrow in the world of Moon Knight, but the truth is that this character, with the idea that he touches people and knows everything, is completely invented by me and

Sara, entirely from our imagination. So, I was very proud that he was a character with depth. He doesn't kill anyone; He kills villains."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!