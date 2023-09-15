Marvel Announces New Moon Knight Series, New Costume Revealed

Moon Knight is dead. Long live Moon Knight. As Marvel's death of Moon Knight story arc culminates with Marc Spector's last days as the vengeful avatar of the Egyptian deity Khonshu, writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio's run on Moon Knight is entering its next phase. Marvel Comics on Friday announced Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1, "a stunning rebirth of the Moon Knight mantle" and the rise of a new crescent crusader. MacKay and Cappuccio will wind down The Last Days and The Final Hours of Marc Spector starting in October's Moon Knight #28, the first in a three-part storyline pitting Spector against the Black Spectre, before the Knight falls in December's Moon Knight #30.

See the just-revealed first look at the new Moon Knight below.

Marvel describes Vengeance of the Moon Knight: "Over the course of 30 issues, MacKay and Cappuccio have revitalized the Moon Knight mythos with the introduction of a new fist of Khonshu, Hunter's Moon; the return of Moon Knight's archenemy, Black Spectre; and an exciting new calling for Marc Spector at the Midnight Mission! Now, this blockbuster run reaches an explosive turning point as the pieces fall into place for Moon Knight's ultimate demise. When the dust settles, a new avatar of Khonshu's wrath will awaken! Complete with a new look and an unquenchable thirst for battle, this mysterious new Moon Knight emerges to take Marc's place in Vengeance of the Moon Knight — a deadlier Lunar Legionnaire for the dark times ahead!"

"Moon Knight may be dying, but Vengeance of the Moon Knight rises, clawing itself from the grave!" MacKay said. "We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of Moon Knight #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!"

Added Cappuccio, "Working with Tom [Brevoort] and Jed is one of the most natural things I've ever done, we are in perfect sync and I hope our relationship lasts much longer. This new Moon Knight cycle will hold several surprises for readers and I look forward to being able to show them to you in the coming months."

Cappuccio designed the new Moon Knight's black suit, revealed with artist David Finch's cover of January's Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 (above) and Cappuccio's original design sheet (below).

"We needed a new black suit in this series so here we are! For the design, I took inspiration from ancient Egyptian banded armor while trying to stay true to the mood of the character," Cappuccio said. "I replaced the classic batons with similar weapons that are reminiscent of the flowers of the Nile as depicted in the hieroglyphics. He is a new Moon Knight in both appearance and spirit and needed a change of look to suit the situation as you will see!"

The tragic end of Marc Spector begins in October's Moon Knight #28. The new Moon Knight rises in Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1, on sale January 3rd, 2024.