Loki Season 2 Sneaks In Moon Knight Easter Egg

Loki Season 2 has a sneaky Moon Knight Easter egg in Episode 1. As Tom Hiddleston's character is running from various TVA agents, a familiar Moon Knight line makes a comeback. Casey, a fan-favorite, was listening to the same self-help recordings that Steven Grant did at the start of his Disney+ series. Marvel fans will remember that voice on the phone saying, "Solving puzzles is a great way to keep your mind awake." It's a fun nod back to last year's mystic adventure as things get decidedly weird in Season 2 of Loki. But, it doesn't call too much attention to itself. Check out the scene in question down below.

For those who don't remember Moon Knight, Steven Grant was a mild-mannered museum worker who had a bad habit of waking up in strange places after going to sleep in his bed. As a precautionary measure, he used to cue up those recordings to help him solve puzzles and keep his mind working in an effort not to sleep. But, Marc Spector would inevitably end up taking his body for a joyride. In the same way, poor Casey is probably trying to stay away while waxing the floors in the TVA headquarters. Infinite universes are out there, and that must be the best sleep avoidance material out there.

Loki Season 2 Has Moon Knight DNA

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Loki has famously brought on Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead for Season 2. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis talked to producer Kevin Wright about how the Moon Knight directors ended up in the TVA. According to him, they had eyes on the duo for a while. And, when opportunity came knocking, they decided to bring them aboard. As an added bonus, they called Kevin Feige in to seal the deal with the creatives too.

"They went on the Moon Knight and it was like this really kind of full circle path of they were doing additional photography on Moon Knight and we had a number of scripts already ready to go on Loki and sent Kevin Feige to go recruit them off the set of Moon Knight and be like, 'Hey, see if they want to come in and meet with Tom and I about Loki season two,'" Wright told us.

"I think there was some trepidation of, 'Do we want to come into a season two?,' But they took the meeting thankfully with Tom and I and we were able to convince them why we thought they'd be great for it, but we wanted them to change it up a little bit," he continued. "There was no point in doing the same thing again."

When Will Moon Knight Return?

(Photo: Marvel)

Moon Knight fans have been waiting to see the character again after that dynamite debut on Disney+. Marvel Studios hasn't addressed where he would be directly. But, ComicBook.com did manage to catch up with Oscar Isaac to ask him ourselves last year. He's heard all the positive chatter around Moon Knight and he's hoping to be back too. It's clear that Marvel Studios has been talking as well.

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac told us when we talked. "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

"Truthfully, it's about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out?" Isaac continued. "Is there something worth pouring everything you have into? With Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

How Does Loki Season 2 Begin?

"Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."

"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

