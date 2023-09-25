New Marvel Zombies Gory Preview Has Undead Iron Man vs Moon Knight
The first issue of the new Marvel Zombies anthology arrives days before Halloween.
Right on time for Halloween, Marvel Zombies returns with the new anthology series Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood from Marvel Comics. Marvel released a new preview of the series' first installment via Marvel.com, offering fans a peek at the return of the undead Marvel heroes. The preview, featuring artwork by Rachael Stott, Javi Fernández, and Justin Mason, includes a shot of the Marvel Zombies iterations of Iron Man and Moon Knight battling it out and Spider-Man looking like he's in trouble. You can see the preview pages below. Here's Marvel Comics' official synopsis for Marvel Zombies: Black, White, and Blood #1:
"AN ALL-NEW ERA OF MARVEL ZOMBIES! The undead plague starts here...and you know it won't stop until everyone's in its clutches! This first of four action-packed, utterly original, gloriously gory anthology issues features Daredevil, Spider-Man, Moon Knight and many, many more Marvel heroes and villains beset by ever-growing zombie hordes! In a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last...?"
Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 releases on October 25th. The issue's solicitation information and preview pages follow.
