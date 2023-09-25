New Marvel Zombies Gory Preview Has Undead Iron Man vs Moon Knight

Right on time for Halloween, Marvel Zombies returns with the new anthology series Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood from Marvel Comics. Marvel released a new preview of the series' first installment via Marvel.com, offering fans a peek at the return of the undead Marvel heroes. The preview, featuring artwork by Rachael Stott, Javi Fernández, and Justin Mason, includes a shot of the Marvel Zombies iterations of Iron Man and Moon Knight battling it out and Spider-Man looking like he's in trouble. You can see the preview pages below. Here's Marvel Comics' official synopsis for Marvel Zombies: Black, White, and Blood #1:

"AN ALL-NEW ERA OF MARVEL ZOMBIES! The undead plague starts here...and you know it won't stop until everyone's in its clutches! This first of four action-packed, utterly original, gloriously gory anthology issues features Daredevil, Spider-Man, Moon Knight and many, many more Marvel heroes and villains beset by ever-growing zombie hordes! In a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last...?"

Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 releases on October 25th. The issue's solicitation information and preview pages follow.