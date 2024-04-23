Marvel's Moon Knight Gag Reel: Watch Oscar Isaac Punch Himself in the Face (Exclusive)

Next week will see some highly-anticipated Disney+ original series arrive on home media including Marvel's Moon Knight Season One. Ahead of the release, ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at official Moon Knight gag reel, one of the bonus materials that will be included on the 4K Blu-ray release. Featuring Oscar Isaac punching himself in the face and series star May Calamawy punching her way through the set, you can watch it in the player above.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor arrive on 4K and Blu-ray Steelbook April 30th.

Moon Knight Blu-ray

The first season of Moon Knight wil be available in 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (2 discs) and Blu-ray Steelbook (2 discs). Pre-orders are available here at Walmart (4K) / Blu-ray and Amazon (4K) / Blu-ray.

Egyptology - Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac and more, as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series.

- Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac and more, as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series. Gag Reel: Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.



Documentary:

Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight - Pull back the curtain with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the rest of the cast and crew in ASSEMBLED as they reveal how MOON KNIGHT was brought to life.

Deleted Scenes:

Don't Go There - While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc's state of mind and motivations.

- While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc's state of mind and motivations. Breaking the Cycle - Arthur delivers a prompting speech to his crew, urging them to take action alongside him.

Moon Knight season 2

Since the first season of Moon Knight premiered in March of 2022 the character has been on the sidelines for the Marvel Cinematic universe. Speaking with ComicBook.com in October of that year, just six months after his MCU Debut, Isaac confirmed that he had been part of "specific conversations" with Marvel Studios about his next appearance in the MCU.

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac previously revealed to ComicBook.com. "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

What's unclear about Oscar Issac's next appearance as Moon Knight is if it will be another season on Disney+ or in a feature film in the MCU.

"Truthfully, it's about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out? So it's just about, is there something worth pouring everything you have into," Isaac continues. "And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."