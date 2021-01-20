She-Hulk: Ginger Gonzaga Breaks Silence on Joining Disney+ Series

✖

Details are gradually beginning to come to light about Marvel's She-Hulk, an original series that is set to make its debut on Disney+. Now that Tatiana Maslany has officially been cast in the series' lead role, fans have been excited to see who will be joining her in the legal comedy series. On Tuesday, it was announced that Ginger Gongaza had been cast in the upcoming series, and she quickly took to Twitter to react to the news. In a post, which you can check out below, Gonzaga revealed that she's "beyond excited" to join the series, and to "get to run amok" with Maslany.

I’m beyond excited to join 💚#Shehulk!💚 We will be directed by #KatCairo! @ChairmanGao is gifting us her hilarious writing & I get to run amok w/ the insanely talented #tatianamaslaney. Thanks @Marvel & @disneyplus 4 your support & having me in the fam! Get ready! It’s AWESOME! https://t.co/bqMUdlhE5O — Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) January 20, 2021

While the name of Gonzaga's character is currently under wraps, it was reported that she will be playing the best friend of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Maslany) some have speculated that she could be playing Marvel Comics character Jill Stevens. In the comics, Jill and Jen are childhood best friends, and Jill is murdered by crime boss Nick Trask after accidentally being mistaken for Jen. Previous casting calls had codenamed the role as "Suzie", and had specified that comedic experience was a must.

She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters' journey as a New York City lawyer, whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the series, and Tim Robinson will be returning to his The Incredible Hulk role as Abomination. The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty.

Are you excited to see Marvel's She-Hulk series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.