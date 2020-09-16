Moonbase 8 Trailer Prepares Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly for the Moon

Showtime has released the official trailer and announced the premiere date for their new half-hour comedy series Moonbase 8. The new series features a stacked comedy ensemble and stars Emmy nominee Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) and Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story). The series is created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), who also serves as series director. Moonbase 8 will premiere on Sunday, November 8 at 11 P.M. ET/PT.

The official description for the series reads: "Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, Moonbase 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel."

"In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander," Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc, said in a statement when the series was revealed to premiere on the premium cable network. "While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless."

The series is produced by Heidecker's Abso Lutely Productions and indie film favorite A24. In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Krisel, Moonbase 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young.

Showtime's announcement of Moonbase 8 is one of two major announcements by premium cable network who also revealed their new series The End. A half-hour dark comedy series starring Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (Succession, The Crown, Killing Eve) and Golden Globe nominee Frances O'Connor (The Missing, Mansfield Park). In The End, three generations of a family live with separate but intersecting obsessions - trying to figure out how to die with dignity, live with none and make it all count. The series is scheduled to premiere on Showtime in 2021.

The network will also debut the docu-series The Comedy Store chronicling the iconic L.A. Club which will premiere on Sunday, October 4 at 10 PM ET/PT.