Motherland: Fort Salem - Milestones Breaks Down Scylla's Interrogation (Exclusive)

One of the biggest questions that audiences have had this season of Motherland: Fort Salem is where Scylla's allegiances truly lie, as we quickly learned that she was secretly working for The Spree while posing as a cadet, though her devotion to Raelle may have surpassed her devotion to the nefarious organization. In the latest episode of the series, Anacostia is forced to make a difficult decision after interrogating Scylla, which could potentially bring with it fatal ramifications. Check out the featurette above to learn more about this decision and tune in to new episodes of Motherland: Fort Salem on Wednesdays on Freeform.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created Claws), Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. The series follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

In the series, Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty. Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval. Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven, and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army. Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be. Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinners) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training. Lyne Renee (Deep State) plays General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader witches have ever known.

