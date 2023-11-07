Reacher Season 2 Finally Gets Trailer From Prime Video

Jack Reacher is finally making his way back to our TV screens in the very near future. The entire first season of the acclaimed Lee Child adaptation was released on Prime Video back in February of 2022 and Reacher quickly became one of the streamer's biggest hits. Fans have been waiting ever since for the second installment. The new season arrives on Prime Video next month, and Tuesday morning delivered the first footage from the upcoming batch of episodes.

Monday saw a brief teaser for Reacher Season 2 debut online, bringing the news that a full trailer would drop on Tuesday. Now, just a day later, that very trailer has arrived. You can check it out in the video below!

Alan Ritchson will once again star as the titular Jack Reacher, the character made famous by Lee Child's beloved series of novels. Starring alongside Ritchson in Reacher Season 2 are The Inhumans star Serinda Swan, Sandman's Ferdinand Kingsley, and Winning Time's Rory Cochrane.

The new cast of Reacher Season 2 also includes Shaun Sipos, Domenick Lombardozzi, Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. Maria Sten will be reprising her role as Frances Neagley from Season 1.

Which Book Is Reacher Season 2 Based On?

The second season of Reacher actually follows the 11th book in Child's Jack Reacher series, Bad Luck and Trouble. The book sees members of Reacher's military unit turning up dead, causing him to begin a revenge tour to track down the killer.

"There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies,. And there's so much thought that has to go into our decision. Do we want it to be similar to Season 1, because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There's so much that Lee gives us to choose from," Reacher showrunner Nick Santora said last year.

"The good news is we have Lee Child has an executive producer on this show," he added, "and we have other producers on this show – we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount – and we will sit and discuss it. But it's a not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you're staring at an empty space, asking, 'What am I going to write?'"

Are you looking forward to Reacher Season 2? Let us know in the comments!