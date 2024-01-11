New Mr. and Mrs. Smith Trailer Released by Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the TV series reboot of Doug Liman's 2005 action rom-com film. Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Maya Erskine (Blue Eye Samurai) are taking over the roles played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the original film, while the central premise has been given a new twist: Instead of a married couple where the wife and husband are each living secret lives as assassins, this new "John and Jane Smith" are spies whose agency partners them together on a mission, under the cover of being a married couple.

The original Mr. & Mrs. Smith was made to reflect the changing social dynamics between men and women in the 2000s – a time in which women took some of the biggest collective strides as financial earners and entrepreneurial achievers, up-ending traditional notions of gender roles and domestic balance. The third-act fight scene exchange between Pitt's and Jolie's characters (Pitt: "Who's your daddy?"; Jolie: "Who's your daddy now?") quickly became an iconic reflection of the times – but now those times are different.

The latest trailer for the 2020 Mr. & Mrs. Smith puts things on a much more modern equal footing between the sexes, creating a whole new playing field for the push-pull of romantic vs. professional tensions. There's also the obvious subtext of the two leads now being minorities, which could also factor into the professional tensions John and Jane feel (respectively), as two agents of color trying to advance in the agency.

More than anything else, it looks like Glover and Erskine have the sort of chemistry needed to carry this show. Unlike Pitt and Jolie – who only had to let loose and banter in the late stages of the film – Glover and Erskine will be heading into the series having much more onscreen time together, trading comedic and dramatic swings. The fact that they look even halfway compelling together in the trailers is a good sign.

What is Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV Series About?

Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier, espionage or marriage?

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Premieres on Prime Video February 2nd, 2024.