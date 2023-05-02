Mrs. Davis Star David Arquette Gives His Stance on AI Advancements

Everybody has an opinion on artificial intelligence (AI) recently, with complex writing and art programs entering the mainstream market. That had made it an ideal time for Damon Lindelof and Peacock's Mrs. Davis, which centers on a quest to take down an all-powerful artificial intelligence that has become a little too big for its britches, and needs the ol' off switch flipped (or maybe, as in Mitchells vs. the Machines, just a glass of water). Series star David Arquette joined ComicBook.com to talk about the series and, among other things, said that it's difficult to draw lines around what you can and should worry about as it comes to the internet and AI.

Arquette seems pretty excited by the story behind Mrs. Davis, something that has become an increasingly popular concept to riff on, even if he really is more interested in the spectacle than trying to break it all down in a realistic way.

"I don't know, it's one of those things where it's...let's see what happens, which is kind of crazy, but there seems to be a lot of that going on in the world," Arquette told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian (you can see the video above). "I try not to worry about too much of it, because you can go down rabbit holes of worry in general being a parent. You really have to surrender to, let's just protect my kids, as a blanket thing out there. But who knows? AI is really powerful in this show. It's eliminated all the other social medias and search engines, so now it's just Mrs. Davis. She can kind of control and speak through a proxy of different people. And then Simone, Betty Gilpin's character, goes on a quest to hopefully be able ot turn off Mrs. Davis. But it all links these wild worlds with magicians and all this crazy action and comedy and big, big set pieces. It's really kind of a spectacle to watch."

You can see the synopsis for Mrs. Davis below.

A nun is forced to leave her quiet life at a convent when an all-powerful artificial intelligence known as Mrs. Davis enlists her to complete an epic quest.

Mrs. Davis is currently streaming on Peacock.