Ms. Marvel Reveals Six Deleted Scenes on Disney+

Now that Ms. Marvel is over a year past its release date, Marvel Studios has started rolling out behind-the-scenes extras in support of the hit TV show. Tuesday, the studio released six new deleted scenes from the Iman Vellani-starring series, giving fans new looks at some of the clips that didn't make the final cut of the series.

As you might expect, each of the six scenes prominently feature Kamala Khan (Vellani) throughout her adventures on the series, including conflict with family and friends to the villainous Clandestines. They're now all streaming under the show's "Extra" tab on Disney+.

When will Ms. Marvel return?

Kamala Khan is next set to appear in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris. According to her Marvels co-star Samuel L. Jackson, all three of the characters will be hoisting the Captain Marvel mantle.

"After Secret Invasion, I'm moving on to The Marvels, where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel," Jackson recently said of the project on an episode of Sway's Universe. "So, they're working on the universe in a way that's inclusive. Even like Shang-Chi and all those things that happen there. And… who the hell is Bad Bunny gonna be? Like, Bad Bunny's in the Marvel universe. Who that? What he gonna be?"

What is The Marvels about?

A direct sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvel will further explored Carol Danvers' (Larson) understanding of Kree culture as she works to save planets around the galaxy. The film's full synopsis can be found below.

"In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The Marvels hits theaters November 10th while Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.