Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Has Perfect Answer When Asked for The Marvels Spoilers

It's been four years since Captain Marvel first hit theaters and made its presence known at the box office. Now, in just a matter of months, the highly-anticipated sequel for the feature will hit theaters. Featuring Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, The Marvels hits theaters in November and will introduce two other Captain Marvels to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Outside of the involvement of Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani as Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, little is known about the film—and Larson hopes to keep it that way.

When asked to spoil the film at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, Larson wouldn't say a peep about the picture, only that it would soon be release in theaters. "I sure can tell you that it is a film, and I can tell you that those people that you've seen, that you talked about, they're in it. And it will come out," Larson said (via The Direct). It sure will be in theaters, and I would just hate to spoil any of it. You know, it would just be so wrong."

Joining Larson, Parris, and Vellani are Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ahston, and Park Seo-joon, amongst others. Nia DaCosta is making her MCU debut directing from a script by Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins are listed as producers on the project.

"After Secret Invasion, I'm moving on to The Marvels, where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel," Jackson recently said of the project on an episode of Sway's Universe. "So, they're working on the universe in a way that's inclusive. Even like Shang-Chi and all those things that happen there. And… who the hell is Bad Bunny gonna be? Like, Bad Bunny's in the Marvel universe. Who that? What he gonna be?"

The film's full synopsis can be found below.

"In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The Marvels hits theaters November 10th.