Will There Be Ms. Marvel Season 2 on Disney+?

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 6, "No Normal." Season 1 of Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel aired its season finale Wednesday on Disney+, but series executive producer Sana Amanat already has ideas for Season 2. The first season saw Pakistani-American teen Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) harness the energy of the Noor Dimension with her magic bangle handed down from great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat), a power sought by Najma (Nimra Bucha) and the Clandestines. Over its six episodes, Ms. Marvel introduced Najma's similarly-superpowered son Kamran (Rish Shah), Kareem (Aramis Knight) of Karachi's legendary Red Daggers, and ended with the biggest reveal of all: Kamala Khan is a mutant.

"Oh my God, there's so much I would want to do in another season," Amanat, who co-created Kamala Khan in the Marvel comic books, told The A.V. Club. "Certainly more elements of Pakistan, the Red Daggers, and her family history."

A revelatory family trip to Karachi, Pakistan, sends Kamala back in time to the Partition of India, where she witnesses a key moment between Aisha, her great-grandfather Hasan (Fawad Khan), and her future grandmother, Sana (Zion Usman).

In a potential Ms. Marvel Season 2, Amanat hopes to revisit "what happened when Hasan got on that train with baby Sana," part of the handed-down Khan family story mentioned throughout Season 1.

"I have thought about all of this. We weren't able to get into it in season one, so going to Pakistan and even pre-Partition India is a large part of Kamala's story," Amanat explained. "It's one of my favorite things the writers did, they made it into its own special thing. Her story continues on The Marvels, but I'm not going to lie, I've been very public about my wanting a season two. We'll see. I don't know."

The season finale, "No Normal," ends with a scene from The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel teaming Kamala with her superhero idol: Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). In the post-credits sequence, Kamala's bangle glows with purple Noor energy just before she suddenly swaps places with Carol.

