Watchmen's Damon Lindelof Praises Ms. Marvel

Damon Lindelof's name is attached to some of the most successful genre TV shows of the 21st Century (LOST, HBO's Watchmen) but for his buck, there has been one TV series in 2022 that stands out above the rest: Ms. Marvel. In a new social media post, Damon Lindelof goes into why Ms. Marvel is "one of the best things" he saw "on any network, streamer or movie screen in the past year." Not surprisingly, Lindelof's praise falls in line with many other fans' views: a fresh approach to a superhero origin, with some wonderful cultural insights.

Here's Damon Lindelof's full review of Ms. Marvel: "... and speaking of Marvel, this is one of the best things I saw on any network, streamer or movie screen in the past year. Originality masked in I.P... and a cultural authenticity that dares the entire industry to rise to it. As the imam of Kamala's mosque eloquently puts it – 'Good is not a thing you are. It is a thing you do.'"

Lindelof got a bit mired in hot waters of Marvel fandom when a quote from him in the trades blew up into the headline "Damond Lindelof: Make 'Less Marvel Movies' So 'Each One Ca Be a Bit More Special'". Lindelof wanted to clear the air a bit, posting a response to the article headline, by saying:

"... And in the next breath I said I watch ALL OF THEM. Marvel, keep doing what you're doing... I'm drinking coffee so I can stay up for the SHE HULK drop. Also, it's not fair to put my photo next to Hemsworth. By Odin's Beard, he is MAGNIFICENT."

Ms. Marvel's viewership didn't exactly set new records for Marvel Disney+ series – yet it remains the most critically acclaimed of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series, at the same time. The strong character story, world-building, and Pakastani cultural flourishes were something that definitely set Ms. Marvel apart as something unique.

In his own glowing review of Ms. Marvel, ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine writes:

"A lot of commentators have argued that Phase 4 of the MCU has lacked a singular focus, but Ms. Marvel might tip the studio's entire hand. With characters like these, all you have to do to get people invested is have them play off of each other. By the end of the Disney+ show, the audience will be willing to follow them anywhere.

The Marvels might be just around the corner, but Kamala is going to be a star before that adventure lifts off next year."

Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+. Damon Lindelof's Watchmen series is streaming on HBO Max.