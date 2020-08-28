The Multivorce Adult Animated Series Coming to CBS All Access From Clerks and Family Guy Producers

✖

Family Guy executive producer Kirker Butler and The Grinch director Scott Mosier are teaming for The Multivorce, a new, adult-oriented animated comedy headed for CBS All Access. The series will mark the second time Mosier has produced an animated series; his CV includes, among many other collaborations with Jay & Silent Bob Reboot creator Kevin Smith, work on Clerks: The Cartoon. The project will be produced by Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment, along with Mosier and Butler. It will be produced by Kapital and CBS Television. Kapital has a long relationship with Butler that goes back to Life in Pieces.

Deadline, who broke the story, described the project as "Marriage Story mixed with Rick and Morty." Their source says, "The Multivorce is a half-hour animated comedy about the Gundersons, a seemingly normal American family: mother, father, three kids dealing with the complicated realities of divorce. However, instead of the kids having to spend every other weekend at their father’s shitty bachelor apartment across town, they spend every other weekend with their warrior queen mother in her very exciting (and often very dangerous) kingdom somewhere in the Multivorce."

Mosier, prior to working on The Grinch, produced every View Askew movie for Kevin Smith prior to Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, beginning with Clerks in 1993. He also produced Good Will Hunting, Free Bird, and Smith's SModcast Podcasting Network.

Butler has also produced The Cleveland Show and Galavant, and written songs for Kanye West and Fergie. He's currently serving as a producer on Only Murders in the Building, a new Hulu series from Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series follows the crew aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380. Fans are digging the new trailer and sharing their excitement on Twitter. Keep reading to see what they have to say about the trailer.

Besides their Tooning Out the News, a news-parody show, CBS All Access's adult animation includes Star Trek: Lower Decks, which debuted earlier this month. In the seires, the Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

