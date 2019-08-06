My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Final Season Trailer, “Weird Al” Yankovic Video Released

Discovery Family has released the final trailer for My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, looking forward at the upcoming second half of the series’ ninth and final season. You can see it above. In addition, the network released a new music video featuring the character of Cheese Sandwich, who is voiced (and whose music is performed) by Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic. You can check that out below. The mid-season premiere aired on Saturday, touching off the long-running series’ final burst of episodes.

In his first appearance in the series, Cheese Sandwich was kind of a rival for Pinkie Pie, but once the two of them came to a mutual understanding, they become good friends. It’s through that lens that his music video appears, as Pinkie finds Cheese Sandwich for advice in the episode which aired over the weekend. You can see the full song below.

“The Last Laugh” was featured in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 9 midseason premiere, titled, “That’s a Laugh.” In “The Last Laugh,” Pinkie Pie seeks help from her old friend, the super silly Cheese Sandwich (“Weird Al” Yankovic), in finding her life’s purpose. Through a brand-new song and a few special surprises, Pinkie Pie is rewarded with a very special revelation.

“Obviously it’s at an end, but I don’t know that it’s gone forever,” series star Tara Strong recently told ComicBook.com. “They’ll probably be back; I’m sure there will be movies and other things. I really doubt that Twilight Sparkle is gone. It won’t be like it was before, but sadly that’s the nature of the business. The show is ending, and at least it’s going out on a high note, and everybody loves the show and will miss it.”

Launched in 2010, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic follows the magical Princess Twilight Sparkle and her trusted dragon assistant Spike, who live in Ponyville in the enchanted land of Equestria, along with her colorful pony friends – honest Applejack, generous Rarity, kind Fluttershy, loyal Rainbow Dash and fun-loving Pinkie Pie. Together, they teach one another valuable lessons about the most powerful magic of all – the magic of friendship. The series is produced by Allspark Animation for Discovery Family, where it airs on Saturday mornings at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT.