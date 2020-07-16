MythBusters Posts Touching Tribute for Grant Imahara

Earlier this week, MythBusters and White Rabbit Project Grant Imahara passed away due to a brain aneurysm at the age of 49, with the MythBusters' official Facebook page sharing a touching tribute to the star with the above video. The video highlights exactly what fans loved about the personality, which is his unbridled enthusiasm for science, a feeling he inspired in millions of viewers over the years through his many hosting duties. Imahara joined MythBusters for its third season and continued to serve as host up through 2014, going on to start White Rabbit Project on Netflix with former MythBusters co-stars Kari Byron and Tory Belleci in 2016.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers. We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a Discovery spokesperson shared in a statement following the tragic news.

In addition to countless fans sharing their love for Imahara following his passing, former co-stars Byron and Adam Savage paid their respects to him on Twitter.

"I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years," Savage tweeted. "Grant was truly a brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."

Byron, meanwhile, had posted hours before his passing was announced that she "wished she had a time machine" while posting a photo of herself with Imahara and Belleci. In the days since, she has posted a number of photos of the two.

"Heartbroken and in shock tonight," Byron tweeted following the announcement of his passing. "We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real."

Imahara might be most well known for his hosting duties on various programs, but his history with science and the entertainment industry went back years before viewers first met him, having worked on animatronics and as a model maker on films like the Star Wars prequels as well as The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, Van Hesling, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Our thoughts go out to Imahara's family and friends in this difficult time.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.