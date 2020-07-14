MythBusters Fans Heartbroken Over Sudden Death of Grant Imahara

(Photo: Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Tragic and shocking news broke earlier that MythBusters and White Rabbit Project host Grant Imahara had passed away. The initial report from THR suggested the host died suddenly Monday from a brain aneurysm. The sudden death of Imahara has dismayed fans of his television work and science enthusiasm, who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late television host. Thanks to his extensive career in front of and behind the camera, the 49-year-old engineer inspired and encouraged science-inquisitive minds around the world while also bringing to life some fan-favorite creations on the big screen. May he rest in peace.

Imahara first joined MythBusters in its third season on the Discovery Channel network and remained there through 2014. Two years later he helped launch Netflix's White Rabbit Project alongside fellow MythBusters alumni Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers. We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a Discovery spokesperson in a statement.

Before appearing in front of the camera though Imahara worked at both THX and Industrial Light and Magic, two subsidiaries of Lucasfilm. During his tenure there Imahara worked in animatronics for feature films, developing technology for all three Star Wars prequels in addition to The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, Van Hesling, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.