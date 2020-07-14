MythBusters Fans Heartbroken Over Sudden Death of Grant Imahara
Tragic and shocking news broke earlier that MythBusters and White Rabbit Project host Grant Imahara had passed away. The initial report from THR suggested the host died suddenly Monday from a brain aneurysm. The sudden death of Imahara has dismayed fans of his television work and science enthusiasm, who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late television host. Thanks to his extensive career in front of and behind the camera, the 49-year-old engineer inspired and encouraged science-inquisitive minds around the world while also bringing to life some fan-favorite creations on the big screen. May he rest in peace.
Imahara first joined MythBusters in its third season on the Discovery Channel network and remained there through 2014. Two years later he helped launch Netflix's White Rabbit Project alongside fellow MythBusters alumni Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.
"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers. We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a Discovery spokesperson in a statement.
Before appearing in front of the camera though Imahara worked at both THX and Industrial Light and Magic, two subsidiaries of Lucasfilm. During his tenure there Imahara worked in animatronics for feature films, developing technology for all three Star Wars prequels in addition to The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, Van Hesling, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.
Kind and warm
In my limited encounters with him I always found him to be kind and warm. Keeping him and all my mourning friends in my thoughts right now. https://t.co/QhEvV1GJX7— Hal Lublin (@hallublin) July 14, 2020
Intelligent, positive, and creative
Fuck. This. Year.
I loved Grant Imahara because he was one of the few East Asian PoC I saw in media whose intelligence, positivity and creativity were openly encouraged and admired.
I'm shocked he's gone.https://t.co/Ua2S9pCiwC— Michelle says BLACK LIVES MATTER (@kilnfiendpotter) July 14, 2020
A huge influence
Grant was a HUGE influence on the Geek & Asian American community. He gave AA representation on TV and in the geek world with his smarts and good looks. #representasian #RIPGrant pic.twitter.com/YyW8y9pPWh— Laura (@lsirikul) July 14, 2020
RIP
This being @grantimahara 's last public written tweet is fitting and then a retweet of the launch.
You are stardust, Grant. To stardust, you shall return. #RIPGrantImahara https://t.co/VNoWQK6Abl— Mackenzie Wears A Mask (@kenzgrondahl) July 14, 2020
Heartbreaking
The news about Grant Imahara breaks my heart. I only got the chance to meet him once, and only briefly, but I adored him from Battlebots through Mythbusters and beyond. RIP— Morganism (@notanangel81) July 14, 2020
Formative
oh man, this one hurts. watching Grant and Kari on Mythbusters was formative for me. definitely nudged me toward tech. RIP my man. https://t.co/Df8oe4hvCR— Robert (@roblmn) July 14, 2020
Gone too soon
I don’t know a single person who didn’t love watching Mythbusters. This is heartbreaking. https://t.co/EDhIHlThge— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) July 14, 2020
A delight
Rest In Peace, Grant Imahara. You were always such a delight to watch. — Checkers (@CallMeCheckers) July 14, 2020
Kind, generous soul
I only knew Grant Imahara a very little. But I have many friends who knew him very well and my heart absolutely breaks. What a kind, generous soul. The world is much much poorer for his loss.— Caroline Sharp 😷 (@csharp7) July 14, 2020
An inspiration
Gutted to hear about the passing of @grantimahara. He was the kind of hero the world needed now. An inspiration to think critically, and endeavor to learn.— Jason Flynn (@Flynn1123) July 14, 2020
No way man. I grew up watching mythbusters. Big part of my love for learning / technology. So sad to hear https://t.co/yUM4u8sqcu— Bmac3032 (@heat3032) July 14, 2020