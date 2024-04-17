New Ghost Adventures Season Kicks Off on Discovery in May

Throughout the history of Ghost Adventures, Zak Bagans and his team of investigators have tried to uncover the answer to all manner of supernatural sightings, but an all-new season is kicking off with a fresh brand of terror, as a two-hour premiere investigates Skinwalker sightings. While the premiere episode might be unique for Ghost Adventures, subsequent installments of the new season will deliver what fans know and love about the program when they set out to find proof of the otherworldly in haunted locales, ranging from former hospitals to creepy hotels. The new season of Ghost Adventures kicks off on Wednesday, May 15th at 9 p.m. ET.

"This season begins with one the most surreal investigations we've ever done," Bagans shared in a statement. "The activity the team and I witnessed in and around Torrey, Utah, was terrifying. There is an incredibly old and intense energy permeating the area that has created a vortex of paranormal activity of both the human and non-human kind."

Per press release, "Renowned paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley investigate more chilling cases of ghostly phenomena when an all-new season of the hit series Ghost Adventures premieres Wednesday, May 15th at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel and streaming on Max, with a special two-hour episode. This season documents some of the team's most haunting encounters yet, including sinister Skinwalkers and an unprecedented first-ever investigation of the iconic Los Angeles Hospital."

"On a quest to document proof of the afterlife, the Ghost Adventures crew travels to haunted locations where they meet with locals, eyewitnesses, and experts to piece together the haunted history of each site. Using the latest scientific gadgets and technology, they initiate an immersive lockdown investigation to capture physical evidence of the paranormal and gain a better understanding of each supernatural mystery.

"In the two-hour season opener, 'Skinwalker Invasion,' Bagans and the team head to the remote town of Torrey, Utah, where disturbing reports of Skinwalker sightings have left a family in fear. Treading upon sacred ground, with the help of Native American practitioners, they explore whether the recent appearance of these deadly shape-shifting creatures is a result of the misuse of Native American artifacts or if they were summoned. Investigating the area's buildings and natural foothills, they find themselves caught in a battle between dark spirits and an ancient energy.

"Upcoming episodes include the first-ever paranormal investigation of the historic Los Angeles Hospital, where thousands of deaths have left a disturbing energy roaming its abandoned halls; an Arizona hotel connected to one of America's most violent gangsters and plagued by poltergeist activity; an Old West town haunted by a blood-soaked curse and a former brothel overrun with dark spirit activity."

