Naomi: New Casting Details for The CW Pilot Reportedly Revealed

The CW's roster of DC Comics-inspired shows continues to grow in some compelling ways, with the latest potential series among them set to be Naomi. The series, which was confirmed to be in development by The CW late last year, recently received a pilot order, meaning we're one step closer to seeing the story of Naomi McDuffie in live-action. With a creative team that includes New Gods director Ava DuVernay and Arrow's Jill Blankenship, there's already a lot of hype surrounding the series, which is sure to only grow as casting gets announced. A new report from The Illluminerdi dives into a surfaced casting description for the titular character, with The CW reportedly looking for a Black female lead who can play 16-18 years old.

The report describes Naomi as "confident, charismatic, and as having a sense of style without really trying. She is a military brat who is the adopted daughter of two white parents. She is very popular with everyone at her high school, while clearly being a cut above the rest. Which is evidenced by Naomi taking AP classes, speaking nine languages, and being in every extracurricular club possible. Naomi is described as a modern-day Ferris Bueller with a dash of Black Girl Magic and with an unshakeable sense of self."

By and large, this casting description lines up with what we've seen of Naomi in the comics -- both in her six-issue solo series, and in her subsequent guest appearances in other titles. Still, the description will surely delight fans who are eager to see who might be cast for the role.

Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also produce the series through DuVernay’s Array Filmworks banner.

"Our first instance was to take her story into a place that you don't normally see in the DC Universe, or you know exists," Brian Michael Bendis, who co-created Naomi's comic run, told ComicBook.com back in 2018. "came from my deep reading last year of the whole history of the DC Comics and all the big storylines. And when you read them in a row you'll find out, "Oh, this happened in Metropolis, Gotham, Metropolis, Gotham, Star City, Metropolis, Gotham, Metropolis, Gotham, Coast City.' And so there's all these places that the story still has yet to go because the main places of the DC Universe are so fun and so exciting to be, right?"

