Nash Bridges Revival Movie Coming Next Month, Don Johnson and Cheech Marin Return

Nash Bridges is coming back for a new revival movie with Don Johnson and Cheech Marin both returning to reprise their roles as elite investigators on the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. The movie will air on USA Network on Saturday, November 27th. USA Network shared the release date and key art for the upcoming movie on social media on Friday writing “the boys are BACK”. According to Deadline, the movie will also see the return of original cast member Jeff Perry and a few new additions as well including Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, and Bonnie Sommerville.



It was first reported back in 2019 that USA Network was looking to revive Nash Bridges. In the series, Johnson played the titular Nash Bridges, an inspector (and later captain) with the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit while Marin played his partner, Joe Dominguez. The two-hour film is directed by Greg Beeman and is written by Bill Chais. Johnson, Chaise, Beeman, and original series creator Carlton Cuse will executive produce. The film, which will see Nash working to adjust to a new boss as well as changes to the city and is said to focus on more modern approaches to police work, including data-crunching and predictive policing. , is set to serve as a backdoor pilot for a possible series revival, provided the movie does well.

“We’re in heavy prep for a reboot of Nash Bridges… So, we find Nash some years later and Cheech Marin is going to come back and join me and Jeff Perry, Johnson explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year. “We’ve got a pretty exciting show that we’re prepping in San Francisco right now.”



Nash Bridges originally aired on CBS for six seasons with a total of 122 episodes between 1996 and 2001. The series was a ratings hit but was canceled at the time due to its production cost – which, at that time, ran roughly $2 million per episode. Series creator Cuse went on to become the showrunner of Lost, which was co-created by Damon Lindelof, who had been a writer on Nash Bridges.



The two-hour Nash Bridges movie will premiere on Saturday, November 27th at 9/8c on USA Network.



