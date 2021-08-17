NBC's Annie Live! Adds Tituss Burgess in Key Role

✖

The cast for NBC's production of Annie Live! is beginning to take shape, and it looks like the holiday musical event has officially found its latest star. Last week, it was confirmed that six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess has been cast in the role of Rooster for the upcoming production. Burgess is best known for his roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and currently stars in Apple TV+'s Central Park.

"I've always wanted to be a villain," Burgess said in a statement.

In the world of Annie, Rooster Hannigan is the underhanded brother of the ruthless Miss Hannigan, who will be played in the musical by Taraji P. Henson. The role has previously been played by Tim Curry in the 1982 film version and Alan Cumming in the 1999 film version.

Together, Burgess' Rooster and Henson's Miss Hannigan will hatch a plan to deceive Daddy Warbucks (Harry Connick Jr.) and Grace (Nicole Scherzinger) Grace to make a fortune off of little orphan Annie.

Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design.

Burgess made his Broadway debut in 2005 as Eddie in Good Vibrations and has held many memorable roles, including Hal Miller in Jersey Boys, Sebastian the Crab in The Little Mermaid and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls.

Annie Live! joins an almost decade-long programming idea from NBC who have broadcast a live musical almost every year since 2013, starting with The Sound of Music Live!. Since then they've broadcast Peter Pan Live! in 2014, The Wiz Live! in 2015, Hairspray Live! in 2016, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in 2018, and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! last year.

Annie Live! is currently scheduled to air on December 2nd at 8/7c on NBC.