NCIS Reveals How They'll Address David McCallum's Death

NCIS star David McCallum died in September at the age of 90 and now, the long-running series has revealed how it plans to honor the beloved actor who had been a part of the series from the very beginning. According to TVLine, the second episode of NCIS' Season 21 is set to address the actor's passing as well as pay tribute to his character, chief medical examiner turned NCIS historian Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard. The episode is written by Brian Dietzen, who has played Ducky's protege Dr. Jimmy Palmer since Season 1, along with series executive producer Scott Williams. The episode will air on Monday, February 19th. NCIS Season 21 premieres on Monday, February 12th.

"Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honors such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend," showrunners Steven D. Binder and David North said in a statement. "In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky's passing, and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve. And true to Ducky's meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he's gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team."

The statement also noted that "there will also be a very touching and special moment you won't want to miss" but didn't elaborate on any cameos or returning cast members for the episode.

McCallum passed away in September at the age of 90, passing peacefully due to natural causes while surrounded by his family at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He was born September 19, 1933, in Glasgow, Scotland and began his career doing voices for BBC Radio before making his onscreen debut in the 1950s. His big break came playing Russian agent Illya Kuryakin in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., a role that would earn him a Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy awards. He also had notable roles in Sapphire & Steel, The Invisible Man, and Babylon 5 and later went on to play Ducky on NCIS as one of the show's original cast members. The actor became a real-life forensics expert for the role. He also continued voice work, portraying Alfred Pennyworth in Batham: Gotham Knight, Son of Batman, and Batman vs. Robin and Zeus in Wonder Woman. He also released four albums of music and a 2016 crime novel, Once a Crooked Man.

"For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard," said NCIS executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North. "But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed."

NCIS' tribute to David McCallum airs Monday, February 19th.