NCIS: Sydney Star Wants to Star in Final Girls Adaptation

Olivia Swann, the former DC's Legends of Tomorrow star currently burning up the screen as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, said during an interview today that she would love to appear in a screen adaptation of Riley Sager's best-selling novel Final Girls. The book, which centers on a group of women who have survived horror movie-style slasher attacks, was released in 2017, and explored the trauma those kinds of experiences would leave behind, and the way all three women can relate to one another better than almost anyone else, because of their horrible, but life-defining, experiences.

The question came up during an Instagram Live with Tiia Reacts, a Legends of Tomorrow superfan, in support of NCIS: Sydney. After revealing that one of her main hobbies is reading thrillers and murder mysteries, a fan asked Swann whether she would want to take on a role from one of those books in the future.

"There's a book called Final Girls by Riley Sager," Swann said. "Such a good book. Oh my God, I want to be in that....Yes, please."

After years playing Astra Logue, the onetime queen of Hell who went on to redeem herself as a Legend, Swann is currently playing Agent Mackey in the latest NCIS spinoff. The first international NCIS series, Sydney has to have an American to keep the concept consistent, and that's the role Swann plays.

Here's the series' official synopsis, via Rotten Tomatoes: With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Sgt. Jim "JD" Dempsey, the team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Though jurisdictional tussles and culture clashes make for a rocky start, Mackey comes to respect JD's nose for the truth, and JD comes to respect her maverick style. Meanwhile, sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson.

NCIS: Sydney airs on Tuesdays on Paramount+ in the United States, although the show is taking a little time off for the holidays. The next episode -- the sixth of eight -- will drop on January 9. There are no firm plans for a second season yet, but Swann confirms that the hope and plan is for the show to continue, provided CBS is happy with the viewership numbers in Australia and the US.