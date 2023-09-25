David McCallum, NCIS and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Star, Dies at 90

David McCallum, a prolific actor known for his work on NCIS, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and multiple DC animated movies, has passed away at the age of 90. According to a recently-released statement, McCallum passed away peacefully due to natural causes on Monday, September 25th, while surrounded by his family at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

"He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father," McCallum's son, Peter McCallum said in a statement on behalf of the family. "He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them. He and his youngest grandson, Whit, 9, could often be found in the corner of a room at family parties having deep philosophical conversations. He was a true renaissance man — he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge. For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS. After returning from the hospital to their apartment, I asked my mother if she was OK before she went to sleep. Her answer was simply, 'Yes. But I do wish we had had a chance to grow old together.' She is 79, and dad just turned 90. The honesty in that emotion shows how vibrant their beautiful relationship and daily lives were, and that somehow, even at 90, Daddy never grew old."

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Born on September 19, 1933 in Glasgow, Scotland, McCallum's career began through doing voices for BBC Radio. He made his onscreen debut in the 1950s, appearing in projects like Robbery Under Arms, A Night to Remember, The Great Escape, and The Greatest Story Ever Told. McCallum got his big break through his role as Russian agent Illya Kuryakin in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., which quickly grew from a minor character into the co-lead of the show, alongside Robert Vaughn. McCallum became a household name thanks to the show, and would go on to be nominated for a Golden Globe and two Emmys for his role.

In the decades afterwards, McCallum's work included Sapphire & Steel, The Invisible Man, and Babylon 5, as well as multiple hosting and voiceover gigs. He found success once again as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on NCIS, a role he played since 2003. McCallum became a real-life forensics expert for the role, and was the last remaining member of the show's original cast after Mark Harmon exited the show in 2021.

"For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard," said NCIS executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North. "But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed."

In later years, McCallum lent his voice to multiple DC-inspired animated movies, portraying Alfred Pennyworth in Batman: Gotham Knight, Son of Batman, and Batman vs. Robin, and Zeus in Wonder Woman.

In addition to acting, McCallum released four albums of music, as well as a 2016 crime novel titled Once a Crooked Man. His track "The Edge" was subsequently used in Grant Theft Auto IV and Baby Driver.

Our thoughts are with McCallum's family, friends, and fans at this time.