NECA's New Gargoyles Toys Prove It's Time for a Series Reboot

When Disney+ launched in 2019, fans spent weeks binging shows they'd first watched years ago. After two-plus decades off-air, shows like Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck were suddenly available to stream for a whole new generation, igniting calls for reboots and reimaginations of the nostalgic hits.

Fast forward two years and Gargoyles is at the top of the news cycle again. Not because Disney finally caved to the demands of fans aching for a reboot, but the toy license for the property has started being shopped around again. One of the first licensees to hop onboard is NECA, the fan-favorite company behind highly collectible action figures.

ATTENTION @NECA_TOYS fans! You NEED to get your preorder of Goliath in by April 2nd due to unprecedented demand

As it turns out, the company was flooded with pre-orders from retailers located around the world. The same company with licenses to juggernaut properties like and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and various Warner Brothers properties informed those shops placing preorders that the Gargoyles influx was an "unprecedented" offering.

If that's not a clear indication of how a reboot could be received, what is?

We already know Hollywood cashes in on nostalgia at every turn, and the industry has built entire series based on toylines in years past. Many of pop culture's staples — ahem like the aforementioned Turtles or something like Masters of the Universe — were launched to coincide with the release of toy lines.

Sooner or later, it stands to reason Disney will eventually cash in on that nostalgia when it comes to Gargoyles. After all, the Mouse even brought back DuckTales for a batch of new episodes, even though it was canceled just a few seasons after being revied.

Either way, a Gargoyles reboot is well-deserved — the show's recent viral success proves that much.

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.

