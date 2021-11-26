New Kevin Hart Series Quickly Conquers Netflix Rankings

It didn’t take long for Kevin Hart to make some waves on Netflix with his new series. True Story, about a superstar comedian who gets caught up in some trouble with his brother, just debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, releasing all of its episodes at the same time. Subscribers have clearly been checking the show out, as True Story has taken over the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 just one day after its release.

Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 has True Story leading the pack, above a couple of other new releases as well as the hits that have been dominating the charts the last couple of weeks. Hart’s series quickly passed his buddy Dwayne Johnson in the rankings, with Red Notice falling all the way down to the fifth spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bruised, the new film directed by and starring Halle Berry, was also released on Wednesday and debuts at #2 on the Top 10. Selling Sunset‘s new season premiere helped boost it to the third overall spot.

You can take a look at the breakdown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. True Story

“A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.”

2. Bruised

“Years after a humiliating defeat, an MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption when the young son she left behind comes back into her life.”

3. Selling Sunset

“The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”

4. Cowboy Bebop

“Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike’s past?”

5. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

6. Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

7. Tiger King

“A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

8. Hellbound

“Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.”

9. A Boy Called Christmas

“Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father — and bring home the gift of hope.”

10. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”