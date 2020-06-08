13 Reasons Why Final Season Tops Weekend for Netflix

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why arrived on Netflix this past Friday, and it appears that TV fans were really looking forward to its debut. Saturday morning's new Netflix Top 10 list saw 13 Reasons Why skyrocket past Space Force, which had been the biggest hit on the streaming service over the previous week, to take the number one spot. What might be even more impressive is seeing 13 Reasons Why continue its dominance into Monday.

Netflix's Top 10 list is updated every day, and each morning since 13 Reasons Why has arrived the series has found itself in the leading position. Recent hits Space Force and Fuller House have been hanging around on the list, but neither of the shows have kept up with 13 Reasons Why over the last few days.

Despite all of controversy surrounding the content of 13 Reasons Why over its first three installments, the series has remained popular with its audience. You can check out the final season synopsis for the new season below, followed by the complete Netflix Top 10 list.

"In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever."