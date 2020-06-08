13 Reasons Why Final Season Tops Weekend for Netflix
The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why arrived on Netflix this past Friday, and it appears that TV fans were really looking forward to its debut. Saturday morning's new Netflix Top 10 list saw 13 Reasons Why skyrocket past Space Force, which had been the biggest hit on the streaming service over the previous week, to take the number one spot. What might be even more impressive is seeing 13 Reasons Why continue its dominance into Monday.
Netflix's Top 10 list is updated every day, and each morning since 13 Reasons Why has arrived the series has found itself in the leading position. Recent hits Space Force and Fuller House have been hanging around on the list, but neither of the shows have kept up with 13 Reasons Why over the last few days.
Despite all of controversy surrounding the content of 13 Reasons Why over its first three installments, the series has remained popular with its audience. You can check out the final season synopsis for the new season below, followed by the complete Netflix Top 10 list.
"In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever."
13 Reasons Why
"High school student Clay Jensen lands in the center of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend's tragic suicide."
Space Force
"A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off."
The Last Days of American Crime
"A bank robber joins a plot to commit one final, historic heist before the government turns on a mind-altering signal that will end all criminal behavior."
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
"Stories from survivors fuel this docuseries examining how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuses."
Queer Eye
"Grab some tissues! An all-new 'Fab Five' serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers, and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels."
365 DNI
"A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him."
Fuller House
"The Tanner family's adventures continue as DJ Tanner-Fuller shares a home with her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy who help raise her three boys."
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
"When inventor Flint Lockwood makes clouds rain food, the citizens of Chewandswallow can feed themselves. But a bowl of disaster is about to overflow."
Queen of the South
"Forced to work for a cartel that recently killed her boyfriend, Teresa relies on her street smarts, a loyal pal and a mysterious notebook to survive."
Avatar: The Last Airbender
"Siblings Katara and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he's an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.