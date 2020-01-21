Netflix Reveals Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date With New Teaser

Netflix is (finally) bringing back Altered Carbon for season 2, and now we know just when that long-awaited return is happening. Netflix dropped a new teaser for Altered Carbon season 2 (see the video above), and it also happens to serve as the show’s official premiere date announcement. You can catch Altered Carbon season 2 streaming on Netflix, staring on February 27th. Fans of the series (based on the sci-fi books by Richard K. Morgan) are basically going to be on the same plane as newcomers: thanks to Altered Carbon‘s premise of people switching in and out of bodies, we’re getting a new cast and noir mystery storylien to follow.

Altered Carbon season 1 star Joel Kinnaman is out and taking his place is Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star, Anthony Mackie. Our protagonist will still be Takeshi Kovacs, with Mackie being the new “skin” that the soldier-turned-investigator inhabits. For those counting, that means that in the series Kovacs’ main forms will have been two Asian men (Will Yun Lee, Byron Mann), a white man (Kinnaman), and a black man (Mackie). That’s being “woke” on a whole other level…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Almost a year ago(!) Netflix dropped the first big teaser and casting reveal for Altered Carbon season 2, which you can check out below. Since that time, Power star Lela Loren has also joined the cast.

Altered Carbon Season 2 Cast & Characters:

ANTHONY MACKIE IS TAKESHI KOVACS – “A former Protectorate CTAC soldier who became a revolutionary Envoy, and then a mercenary for hire, Kovacs swears allegiance to no man or woman except one: Quellcrist Falconer. His undying quest to reconnect with her spans multiple centuries, planets and sleeves. “

SIMONE MISSICK AS TREPP – “An expert bounty hunter, Trepp is known for her ability to track down anyone in the Settled Worlds, for the right price.”

DINA SHIHABI AS DIG 301 – “An out-of-work A.I. programmed to assist human archeologists, Dig finds a new purpose when she meets Poe.”

TORBEN LIEBRECHT AS COLONEL IVAN CARRERA – “The dogged leader of a Protectorate Special Forces unit known as the “Wedge,” Colonel Carrera is on the hunt for Takeshi Kovacs.”

JAMES SAITO IS TANASEDA HIDEKI – “A centuries-old Yakuza boss, Tanaseda controls organized crime on the planet of Harlan’s World and shares a history with Takeshi Kovacs.”

RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY AS QUELLCRIST FALCONER – “A fierce revolutionary leader with a deep bond to Takeshi Kovacs, Quell is driven by her desire to reset the balance between life and death.”

CHRIS CONNER AS POE – “A centuries-old, highly-evolved A.I. and loyal companion to Takeshi Kovacs, Poe strives to understand what it means to be human.”

Altered Carbon Season 2 premieres on February 27th on Netflix.