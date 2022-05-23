Netflix's Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Series Adds Daredevil Director

✖

Phil Abraham is getting into the spy game: the Emmy-winning Mad Men and Marvel's Daredevil director will executive produce and direct the pilot episode of Arnold Schwarzenegger's untitled spy series for Netflix and Skydance. In the action-comedy, the Terminator actor and Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro play a father-daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. Realizing that their entire relationship has been a lie, they're forced to team up as partners in the series set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor. Deadline first reported the news.

Abraham is a Netflix regular, directing five episodes of Marvel Television's Daredevil and an episode of The Defenders, as well as episodes of Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black, GLOW, The Killing, and Ozark. Abraham's other television credits include The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy, and The Walking Dead.

The untitled spy series reunites Abraham with his Emmy-nominated Most Dangerous Game executive producer Nick Santora, who serves as EP and showrunner for Netflix and Skydance. Schwarzenegger stars and is executive producer with Adam Higgs (Scorpion, Legacies), Scott Sullivan (Amazon's Reacher), Holly Dale (Batwoman), and Skydance's David Ellison (Schwarzenegger's Terminator: Dark Fate), Dana Goldberg (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), and Bill Bost (Condor).

Joining Schwarzenegger and Barbaro are previously announced cast members Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Warped!), Fortune Feimster (Kenan), Barbara Eve Harris (Station 19), Gabriel Luna (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin), and Travis Van Winkle (You) as series regulars. The actors cast in recurring roles include Devon Bostick (Okja), David Chinchilla (Reacher), Rachel Lynch (Witches of East End), Stephanie Sy (Nobody), and Scott Thompson (Reno 911!).