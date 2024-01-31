Bridgerton Season 3 Announces Sneak Peek Event
Netflix announces Bridgerton Season 3's sneak peek event.
Bridgerton Season 3 is having a special sneak peek event in fans are excited. On social media, Netflix announced that Shonda Rhimes' pop culture phenomenon would be letting fans behind the curtain on Valentine's Day. Bridgerton fans from all over could attend a virtual sneak peek event on February 14. Along with author Julia Qunn and Rhimes are showrunner Jess Brownelll and a ton of the series stars. Both Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will be on-hand as well. Netflix is betting big on the massive franchise and fans have been starving for any and all new Bridgerton content. Check out the announcement down below.
Over at TUDUM, Netflix described the event: "On Feb. 14, the series' cast and creative team is gathering to celebrate the upcoming release of Bridgerton Season 3, which will see Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) step into the spotlight. And, as a boon for fans everywhere, the entire sneak peek event will be broadcast virtually. To secure your spot and enjoy the exclusive content and moderated Q&A live, you simply need to visit www.bridgertons3.netflixvirtualscreenings.com/rsvp and RSVP for the Bridgerton party."
Dearest readers, be sure to join us for the Ton's most anticipated event. Trust us, this invitation is one that should not be missed. pic.twitter.com/FxihqrhCdW— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 31, 2024
Will you be attending the sneak peek? Let us know down in the comments!
Ready to be hurt again
Ready to clown again hoping for Bridgerton S3 content 👀🙏🤡 https://t.co/JlBljNqvgP pic.twitter.com/vZpQeXfbil— Maeva (@Polinandthings) January 30, 2024
What a week
FINALLY!! WE'RE GOING TO GET SOMETHING TOMORROW FOR BRIDGERTON S3 https://t.co/ESVxDUNJGU pic.twitter.com/9aFJ66M4Ju— SANNI ✮⋆˙ (@sannibridg) January 31, 2024
Just give me a taste
i really really really really REALLY need a clip of pen calling colin mr. bridgerton like i know someone from bridgerton pr team can leak it like last time don't be shy my friend do it i know you can pic.twitter.com/p7QFCVlyb5— vik (@ticklshdckrstar) January 31, 2024
V-Day is important folks
Valentine's Day belongs to Bridgerton https://t.co/dScBK42Ub0 pic.twitter.com/U0Tx5qchkm— 🪞✨𝒘 𝒂 𝒇 𝒇 𝒍 𝒆 𝒔✨️🪞 #BridgertonS3 (@aratakiwaffles) January 31, 2024
Our nightmare is over
The polin fandom surviving almost two years without a clip of bridgerton and now that might be over pic.twitter.com/evgcoMsavR— KateC (@katiectalksalot) January 31, 2024
Will be seated
I am in 💙❤️— 🦋BridgertonDailey posts🐝-🪞 (@Dail1Posts) January 31, 2024
I am not missing this for anything #bridgerton #polin https://t.co/vOWSHA7n5E pic.twitter.com/lkxVmqyUBg
We're all winning
new bridgerton content in two weeks and when i say content i mean footage of the show like wow what a moment pic.twitter.com/VEaVuWxCC2— between brown and the medical bills 🎶 (@gregsbridgerton) January 31, 2024
Prepare yourselves
WHEN THE BRIDGERTON S3 TRAILER ENDS WITH POLIN SITTING ACROSS FROM EACH OTHER IN A CARRIAGE LOOKING LIKE THEY ARE ABOUT TO KILL EACH OTHER THEN WHAT?????? pic.twitter.com/whX7yPwKYt— 🪞🪞POLIN_LOVER💛🪞🪞 (@Bohosoul97) January 31, 2024