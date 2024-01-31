Bridgerton Season 3 Announces Sneak Peek Event

Bridgerton Season 3 is having a special sneak peek event in fans are excited. On social media, Netflix announced that Shonda Rhimes' pop culture phenomenon would be letting fans behind the curtain on Valentine's Day. Bridgerton fans from all over could attend a virtual sneak peek event on February 14. Along with author Julia Qunn and Rhimes are showrunner Jess Brownelll and a ton of the series stars. Both Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will be on-hand as well. Netflix is betting big on the massive franchise and fans have been starving for any and all new Bridgerton content. Check out the announcement down below.

Over at TUDUM, Netflix described the event: "On Feb. 14, the series' cast and creative team is gathering to celebrate the upcoming release of Bridgerton Season 3, which will see Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) step into the spotlight. And, as a boon for fans everywhere, the entire sneak peek event will be broadcast virtually. To secure your spot and enjoy the exclusive content and moderated Q&A live, you simply need to visit www.bridgertons3.netflixvirtualscreenings.com/rsvp and RSVP for the Bridgerton party."

Dearest readers, be sure to join us for the Ton's most anticipated event. Trust us, this invitation is one that should not be missed. pic.twitter.com/FxihqrhCdW — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 31, 2024

