Kevin Hart's Lift Conquers Netflix Top 10 for Third Straight Week
Lift has been the number one movie on Netflix for nearly a month.
Kevin Hart's new heist thriller appears to be Netflix's first real hit of 2024. Lift, which tells the story of a highly skilled team robbing a plane while it's in the air, debuted on Netflix near the start of January. Since its arrival, it has held tight to the title of Netflix's most-watched film across the globe.
On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the most recent weekly numbers for the Top 10 most-watched movies and TV shows for the week of January 22nd through January 28th. In that span, Lift once soared higher than every other movie on the service. Lift was viewed for a total of 31 million hours last week, more than doubling the viewership of the next-highest English-language film.
The movie may no longer hold the top spot on the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States, but it's steady presence on the list and its power in other countries has helped keep at in the number one overall spot on a weekly basis.
You can check out the full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Postcard Killings
"Following the murders of his daughter and son-in-law, an NYPD detective travels to Europe, where he teams up with an investigative journalist."prevnext
2. Deep Fear
"A woman faces dangers above and beloved the ocean's surface when her solo sailing trip in the Caribbean becomes a fight for survival."prevnext
3. The Hill
"In this film based on a true story, young baseball hopeful Rickey Hill chases his major-league dreams while living with a degenerative spinal condition."prevnext
4. The Greatest Night of Pop
"On a January night in 1985, music's biggest stars gathered to record 'We Are the World.' This documentary goes behind the scenes of the historic event."prevnext
5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."prevnext
6. Badland Hunters
"After a deadly earthquake turns Seoul into a lawless badlands, a fearless huntsman springs into action to rescue a teenager abducted by a mad doctor."prevnext
7. Brawl in Cell Block 99
"A former boxer runs drugs for a living, but when a botched deal gets him jailed, he must take violent measures to protect his wife and unborn child."prevnext
8. Lift
"A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane — 40,000 feet in the air."prevnext
9. The Legend of Tarzan
"After some time living in civilized 19th-century London, the ape-raised Tarzan returns to wild Congo and faces off against abominable colonialists."prevnext
10. Queenpins
"Eager to rip off megacorporations, a suburban housewife and an aspiring blogger start an illegal multimillion-dollar coupon club."prev