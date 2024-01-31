Kevin Hart's Lift Conquers Netflix Top 10 for Third Straight Week

Kevin Hart's new heist thriller appears to be Netflix's first real hit of 2024. Lift, which tells the story of a highly skilled team robbing a plane while it's in the air, debuted on Netflix near the start of January. Since its arrival, it has held tight to the title of Netflix's most-watched film across the globe.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the most recent weekly numbers for the Top 10 most-watched movies and TV shows for the week of January 22nd through January 28th. In that span, Lift once soared higher than every other movie on the service. Lift was viewed for a total of 31 million hours last week, more than doubling the viewership of the next-highest English-language film.

The movie may no longer hold the top spot on the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States, but it's steady presence on the list and its power in other countries has helped keep at in the number one overall spot on a weekly basis.

You can check out the full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!