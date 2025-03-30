I’m Still Mad This Netflix Show Got Cancelled After Seven Episodes (And Ended on a Cliffhanger)

Netflix broke major ground when it created a platform full of binge-worthy shows. However, there’s no denying that Netflix will cancel a show well before it was time. In 2025 alone, there have been over 20 new casualties, including Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. While these cancellations hurt, that pain doesn’t compare to how viewers felt following the cancellation of I Am Not Okay With This. The series only received seven episodes before its untimely cancellation, and we will die mad about it. I Am Not Okay With This was primed to take the world by storm, as it portrayed a gritty take on teenage life, mental health, and sexuality. Those dreams were crushed, leaving fans high and dry.

I Am Not Okay With This debuted in 2020 to decent fanfare and was initially greenlit for a second season. Sadly, Netflix ultimately axed it, citing COVID-19 as the primary reason. New restrictions made the show more expensive, which is a valid reason to revisit filming methods and schedules. What made the cancellation feel unfair is how the streaming service set expectations based on the hit show Stranger Things, as it pitted the adaptation against impossible standards.

A Compelling Story Left in the Wind

I Am Not Okay With This is based on a graphic novel of the same name, written and illustrated by Charles Forsman. Forsman is no stranger to Netflix adaptations, as his previous work, The End of the F-cking World, was an instant hit. Given the successful relationship here, it makes sense that Netflix was confident enough in Foresman’s latest work to greenlight it for two seasons. The story follows Syd, a teenager dealing with puberty, sexuality, mental health, and the loss of her father, all in one swoop. As if that wasn’t enough for any teenager to deal with, Syd is handed a set of superpowers that hit her like a ton of bricks. If there’s one thing superhero stories have taught us, it’s that puberty and powers don’t mix well.

Prior to the pandemic, I Am Not Okay With This would have found a niche market with readers who appreciate darker takes on story elements that feel more familiar. However, the pandemic changed things, making a broader audience more willing to accept heavier topics as a form of escape. It makes the cancellation due to COVID-19 costs all the more frustrating.

There’s another reason fans will be forever furious about the cancellation of I Am Not Okay With This: the cliffhanger ending. The whole series built up this brilliantly compelling mystery, setting up one shocking cliffhanger. It teased about powers and the hidden force that may or may not have been watching Syd. Then the finale came out swinging, creating a visceral twist that fans are still wondering about to this day. Thanks to the cancellation, that’s all most fans will ever get.

Fans Deserved More

Unsurprisingly, fans were left wanting more of I Am Not Okay With This. The atmospheric story had a way of worming into viewers’ minds and hearts. Those desperate to find out what happens next can dive into the graphic novel, though it’s best to remember that, as with any adaptation, there are bound to be differences between the two. The source material is well worth visiting regardless, but it won’t feel the same to readers who fell in love with the Netflix cast.

Alternatively, fans may hold onto the hope that Netflix may revive I Am Not Okay With This. After all, the streaming giant has saved more than one show from an early death; why not one of its own productions? Unfortunately, there are a few complications with this hope.

First, there’s the simple fact that Sophia Lillis, the actress who played Syd, was a teenager at the time of filming Season 1. It has been over four years since then, making things more challenging. Consider the problems Stranger Things had with filming; they didn’t have a four-plus year gap to contend with. Creative writing could always resolve this problem; it’s been done before. Unfortunately, the best time to film the second season would have been shortly following the first. This was when the Netflix show was at its peak, and building off the hype would have had a compounding effect. Instead, fans will have to hold onto their anger, disappointment, and hope.

I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F-cking World are currently available to stream on Netflix. Both graphic novels are available through Fantagraphics.