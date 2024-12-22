Every TV Show Netflix Cancelled in 2024 (And How Wrong They Were)

We all knew it would be a rough year in Hollywood, but 2024 has seen some heartbreaking Netflix cancellations. The streaming industry has only gotten more competitive, and Netflix shows no sign of changing its cutthroat approach to cancellations. Here’s a look at all the shows the streamer dropped in 2024.

There are a lot of reasons TV shows get canceled these days, and many of the old safeguards provided by the broadcast schedule are irrelevant now. On top of that, the entertainment industry is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and the two massive labor strikes of 2023, so it’s no surprise that a lot of titles fell by the wayside this year. Here’s a look back at them as we close out 2024.

Ratched

One of the first and most devastating Netflix cancellations of 2024, Ratched actually got a two-season order back in September of 2020. However, the second season never materialized, and in 2022 star Sarah Paulson said that she didn’t know if the second season would actually get made during an interview with Variety. Paulson was also the one to confirm the cancellation this year in a conversation with a fan, which was caught on video.

Obliterated

The action-dramedy Obliterated was canceled it February following its premiere in November. The series was about an elite team of military and intelligence agents teaming up to stop a terrorist plot in Las Vegas, Nevada, and struggling to complete the mission after celebrating a little too early.

The Brothers Sun

Netflix announced that The Brothers Sun was canceled in March, just two months after its premiere in January. The series is about an average Asian-American man discovering that his family back in Taiwan are infamous gangsters, and that his mother (Michelle Yeoh) moved to the U.S. to escape them. The action-comedy finds him struggling to adapt to the gritty underworld he is suddenly thrust into.

Break Point

Netflix has been working hard to get into the world of sports with mixed success, but apparently the seasonal tennis docu-series Break Point just wasn’t keeping up. There are two seasons of the show going behind the scenes of some of the biggest tournaments in professional tennis, with the second season premiering in January of this year. However, in March Netflix announced it wouldn’t be making any more.

Everything Now

The teen dramedy Everything Now got just one season with eight episodes before it was canceled. The announcement came from writer Dylan Brady in an interview with FilmUpdates, which included his insights on the pattern of streaming cancellations.

“We had some great ideas but we are at the mercy of the algorithm, I’m afraid,” he said. “It’s really difficult because historically, TV has worked in one way, which is a slow, consistent growth over several seasons as opposed to this kind of mentality we see now, where it’s like, ‘If it doesn’t get 16 million views in the first 28 days, it’s not worth anyone’s while.’”

Dead Boy Detectives

Fans often complain about being left hanging, so perhaps it’s a silver lining that Dead Boy Detectives was canceled quickly. The show premiered in April and was canceled in August, but this is an odd case with a lot of moving parts to keep track of. Dead Boy Detectives was a spinoff of The Sandman — an adaptation of the DC Comics series by the same name. The Sandman is a Netflix original series, but DC is owned by Warner Bros., so unsurprisingly, there was an effort to move the show over to HBO Max while it was in development.

In the end, Dead Boy Detectives returned to Netflix before its premiere. At the same time, several women accused writer Neil Gaiman of sexual misconduct, which got many of his projects canceled abruptly. At the time of this writing, The Sandman Season 2 is still expected to come out next year, but it’s not surprising that Dead Boy Detectives fell by the wayside.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

The animated children’s show My Dad the Bounty Hunter was officially “not renewed” by Netflix back in June, effectively rendering it canceled. The show made it two seasons with a total of 19 episodes, and it was lauded for its fun approach to social commentary.

Buying Beverly Hills and Buying London

Netflix has done well with unscripted, reality TV-style series, but the real estate drama Buying Beverly Hills only made it two seasons. The show was canceled back in August, leaving a total of 18 episodes streaming now. Meanwhile, the British version of this series Buying London was canceled a few weeks later in September.

That 90s Show

Perhaps the most recognizable title to be canceled by Netflix this year was That 90s Show — a sequel to That 70s Show, which reunited several of the original cast members but only in recurring roles. For the most part, the show focused on those characters’ children. On top of that, any discussion of this show was inevitably derailed by “cancel culture” discourse about That 70s Show star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of sexual assault in May of 2023.

KAOS

Not even the combination of Jeff Goldblum with the powers of Zeus could carry the dark comedy KAOS for more than one season. The British series told the story of a few average humans trying to navigate their lives despite the interference of fickle Greek gods.

Unstable

Rob Lowe and his real-life son John Owen Lowe played a fictional father and son in the comedy series Unstable — until this fall. Season 2 of the workplace sitcom premiered in August, and Netflix canceled the series in October.

Bad Dinosaurs

Last month, executive producer Paul Schleicher confirmed that the animated children’s show Bad Dinosaurs has been canceled — or “unrenewed,” has he put it. The series premiered earlier this year with eight episodes. In many ways, this cancellation is worse news for the parents than the target audience themselves, since kids will happily watch these episodes over and over again without complaining about the lack of new ones. Many fans were especially put off by this cancellation since Bad Dinosaurs did so well for Netflix, based on the metrics that were reported.

Girls5Eva

Girls5Eva is one of those heartbreaking cases where Netflix salvaged a series from another outlet only to cancel it yet again. Many fans online say they are glad they got Season 3, but others confess that it’s hard to see a favorite show canceled twice in a row. All three seasons are now streaming on Netflix.