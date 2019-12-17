Netflix Pulls the Plug on Daybreak After One Season

Netflix has cancelled another series. According to Variety, the streaming giant has cancelled Daybreak after one season. Series co-creator Aron Eli Coleite broke the news to fans on Monday night in a post to Twitter, noting that they learned that the post-apocalyptic comedy would not be returning last week and thanked fans for all of their support during the series’ short run.

“We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season. We’re so sorry we couldn’t share it with you sooner but also grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you,” the statement reads. “Thank you for picking up what we put down, for running with it in all of your amazing, weird, monstrous ways and for being such an important part of this show and our experience making it. Here at Daybreak we don’t say we love you. We say ‘you’re a sh**.’ We say ‘let’s be monsters.’ So be sh***, be monsters, give ’em hell. Most importantly, keep being you. No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can’t share more of this ride with you. But we’re so grateful to have gotten to bring it this far. Thank you for riding with us, for your voices, your enthusiasm, your memes, your fart jokes, and your unashamed crazy. We’ll see you out there.”

Daybreak was adapted from Brian Ralph’s darkly comedic graphic novel of the same name and followed a group of high school students as they attempted to survive in a post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. The series offered a “fun” take on the end of the world through the eyes of Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford) who saw the event as the best thing to ever happen to him. Last month, Coleite spoke with ComicBook.com about the motivation behind the unique take on the world.

“The biggest inspiration was actually, so I met with Brad Peyton who had written a feature version of the script,” Coleite said. “And that version of the script was closer in tone to the Zombieland or Shaun of the Dead, just in terms of a real focus on the zombie apocalypse. And the thing that I saw that was really unique was here is a character at the center, that’s Josh, who looked at the apocalypse as the best thing that ever happened to him and was really positive about everything that was going on and what I keyed into with that character, which is something that I hadn’t felt like I had not really seen before. That somebody who looked at the end of the world and said, ‘This is amazing. I can finally have all the stuff that I want. I can do whatever I want. I can reinvent myself.’

“Because when I was in high school, I certainly felt similarly, it being the best time in your life and kind of the worst time of your life and all you want to do is have the capability of redefining yourself. And so this was able to play off of that fantasy, the fantasy of truly if the world ended and you can do anything, what would you do? And when we start talking about it from that perspective and kind of building it out more in a mad max type of world-building at with zombies and Ghoulies, the show really started to present itself.”

All ten episodes of Daybreak are now streaming on Netflix.