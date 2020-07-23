Netflix Cancels Greenhouse Academy After Four Seasons

✖

Though Netflix remains one of the only consistent venues of new entertainment during the pandemic, that hasn't stopped them from giving the axe to some of their beloved programming. The latest series to get a pink slip from the streamer and officially be cancelled is the teen-drama Greenhouse Academy, which ran for four seasons on the service. Series star Cinthya Carmona confirmed that there are no plans to continue the series in any form. The series first premiered in September of 2017 with its fourth and now final season debuting earlier this year in March.

“We did four seasons of it, and I was so fortunate to be able to be on it from day one," Carmona told The Sun in a new interview. "Greenhouse is the first series that I got to be part of from the very, very beginning. [I got to help] really set the tone for everything, and that's a memory and a milestone in my career that I cherish so much.”

In addition to Carmona revealed the series was over, executive producer Orly Atlas-Katz confirmed the news to the outlet as well. Based on the Israeli series "The Greenhouse," the Netflix version of the show was officially described as follows:

"Greenhouse Academy is a live action, suspenseful drama series set in an elite boarding school in Southern California called “The Greenhouse.” Students are divided into two rival houses that must join forces to conquer challenges when an evil plot is uncovered."

Giora Chamizer, who created the original version, served as the showrunner for the series which was produced by Nutz Productions and Netflix. Other cast members on the now-cancelled series include Ariel Mortman, Finn Roberts, Chris O'Neal and Dallas Hart.

This marks the latest cancellation by Netflix this year, having already officially ended one-season dramas like V-Wars, October Faction, Messiah, and even the critically acclaimed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Despite officially ending many of its shows, some which came as a surprise to the viewers, Netflix has become the go-to streaming service for people stuck inside during the pandemic.

A new study by stream-tracking experts Reelgood revealed that Netflix held 32-percent of the market share for the second quarter of the year, beating out Amazon (25 percent), Hulu (18.6 percent), Disney+ (6.1 percent), and the brand-new HBO Max (5.2 percent). This shouldn't come as a major surprise though as the service added a record-high 15.7 million new subscriptions in the first quarter of the year.

