Netflix Cancels Lockwood & Co After One Season

Netflix has once again brought the axe down on a series with just one season of episodes released. Variety reports that the supernatural show Lockwood & Co has been cancelled by Netflix. According to the trade, despite the streamer reportedly being "very pleased with the show," viewership simply didn't reach a point that would get another season greenlit. Previously released data from Netflix's Top 10 website reveals that Lockwood & Co was watched 25 million hours in its first weekend, leaping to the #1 position in week 2 with over 39 million hours viewed. Viewership steeply delinked after that week however.

Based on the series of books by Jonathan Stroud, which began in 2013 and ended in 2017, the series was developed for TV by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish. Lockwood & Co. starred Ruby Stokes (A Banquet) as Lucy Carlyle; Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood; and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim; this trio led their own ghost-hunting busienss, standing in stark contrast as teens to the corporate, adult-run agencies of the world.

In a statement, production company Complete Fiction wrote about the cancellation: "With heavy hearts, we announce that 'Lockwood & Co.' will not be returning for a second series. Making this show was one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers and we will forever treasure it. Being trusted by the supremely talented Jonathan Stroud to adapt his outstanding series of books was an honour and a privilege. Working with him as closely as we did across the development, production and release of Lockwood & Co has made him a friend, and part of the Complete Fiction family, for life."

They add, "To the fans – to Lock Nation – you really have been the greatest. We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show. You are the kindest, most creative group of people online and it has been so gratifying to see how your passion for these characters and this world has brought you all together. This might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both."

In a post on Instagram, series author Jonathan Stroud wrote: I'm sad that we won't get a chance to see more of Lucy, Lockwood and George on screen, but this is a time to celebrate what an utterly brilliant show Complete Fiction and Netflix have made...I want you to know that Portland Row will always be open for business. There's a light burning in the living room, cakes on the table, new cases yet to solve... Please drop by any time. It's your home too, after all."

