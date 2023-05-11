Bridgerton Returns to Netflix Top 10 After Queen Charlotte Debut

If there was any doubt as to just how powerful the Bridgerton name has become, the debut of the romance saga's first spinoff should settle things once and for all. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story follows the origin of one of Bridgerton's most beloved characters, and fans are showing it just as much love as the original series. Queen Charlotte instantly skyrocketed to the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV charts right after it was released. Not only that, but it brought the original series along for the ride.

While Queen Charlotte is the most popular show on Netflix right now, the original Bridgerton has also made a triumphant return to the Netflix Top 10, thanks to its prequel's success.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Bridgerton as the seventh-most popular series currently on the service. The return to the Top 10 has Queen Charlotte to thank, considering Bridgerton hasn't released a new episode since 2022.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!