Bridgerton Returns to Netflix Top 10 After Queen Charlotte Debut
If there was any doubt as to just how powerful the Bridgerton name has become, the debut of the romance saga's first spinoff should settle things once and for all. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story follows the origin of one of Bridgerton's most beloved characters, and fans are showing it just as much love as the original series. Queen Charlotte instantly skyrocketed to the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV charts right after it was released. Not only that, but it brought the original series along for the ride.
While Queen Charlotte is the most popular show on Netflix right now, the original Bridgerton has also made a triumphant return to the Netflix Top 10, thanks to its prequel's success.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Bridgerton as the seventh-most popular series currently on the service. The return to the Top 10 has Queen Charlotte to thank, considering Bridgerton hasn't released a new episode since 2022.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
"Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel."
2. Missing: Dead or Alive
"As officers from South Carolina's Richland County Sheriff's Department search for missing persons, this chilling docuseries follows along in real time."
3. Firefly Lane
"Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an breakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s."
4. Queen Cleopatra
"Based on the life of pharaoh Cleopatra, this docuseries blends dramatizations and expert commentary and is produced by Emmy winner Jada Pinkett Smith."
5. Sweet Tooth
"On an epic adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's part human and part deer searches for family and home with a gruff protector."
6. The Diplomat
"Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star."
7. Bridgerton
"The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels."
8. The Night Agent
"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."
9. Better Call Saul
"This Emmy-nominated prequel to Breaking Bad follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman."
10. Beef
"A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses."